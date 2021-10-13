CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Thermal Management in the Silicon Carbide Revolution

electricvehiclesresearch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor electric vehicles (EVs), efficiency is the name of the game. There are many avenues to improving efficiency, especially within the drivetrain with one of the key areas being power electronics. Of these components, the main inverter is the highest power and gives the best opportunity for efficiency improvements. The main inverter is responsible for converting the DC output of the battery into an AC input for the electric motor. In the past few years, we have started to see wide bandgap semiconductors such as silicon carbide (SiC) adopted in EV inverters to replace the typical silicon insulated-gate bipolar transistors (Si IGBTs). The use of SiC enables higher density power modules that can operate at higher temperatures, leading to new thermal management and material opportunities for EV power electronics.

www.electricvehiclesresearch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Engineer Live

Endless Fibres Revolution

Claude Maack explores the challenges and opportunities for an innovative endless filament winding process. Since the first implementations in the 1800s of carbon fibres in arc lamps, incandescent light bulbs (bamboo slivers) and textiles, the use of fibres has widely expanded and developed further to become one of the finest options to design heavy duty parts and structures subjected to high tensile loads, thermal conductivity, and less weight.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Silicon anodes muscle in on battery technology

(Nanowerk News) Silicon is a staple of the digital revolution, shunting loads of signals on a device that’s likely just inches from your eyes at this very moment. Now, that same plentiful, cheap material is becoming a serious candidate for a big role in the burgeoning battery business. It’s especially attractive because it’s able to hold 10 times as much energy in an important part of a battery, the anode, than widely used graphite.
ENGINEERING
gmauthority.com

Wolfspeed To Supply Domestically Sourced Silicon Carbide For GM’s Ultium-Powered EVs

General Motors and Wolfspeed have announced a strategic supplier agreement to develop and provide silicon carbide power device solutions for GM’s future electric vehicle programs. Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide devices will enable GM to install more efficient EV propulsion systems that will extend the range of its rapidly expanding EV portfolio.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

For Longer-Range EVs, Silicon Carbide Makes a Difference

The global auto industry is investing billions of dollars in chips made of silicon carbide, a more robust cousin of Silicon Valley’s namesake element that companies believe can help them build high-performance electric vehicles. Silicon carbide, or SiC, is silicon married to carbon, the material in a diamond. Using it...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Management#Power Electronics#Silicon Carbide#Ac#Byd#Stellantis#Evs#Sic
Carscoops

GM Signs Silicon Carbide Supply Deal With Wolfspeed To Improve Future EVs’ Electric Components

General Motors today announced a strategic agreement with Wolfspeed, Inc. to develop and provide silicon carbide power device solutions for the automaker’s future EVs. The material will be adopted for use in power electronics contained within GM’s upcoming Ultium Drive units for its next-generation EVs. The company says that silicon carbide enables greater efficiency resulting in longer ranges, while also lowering weight and conserving space. The material will also allow vehicles to work across the voltage spectrum, from 400V to 800V and even higher.
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Observing silicon anodes in action

Among the many improvements being investigated for today’s energy storage technologies, replacing graphite with silicon stands out, given that silicon has the potential to hold ten times more energy than graphite. Research into silicon anodes has made plenty of progress in recent years, with a few companies making moves toward...
CHEMISTRY
Valley News

Silicon Valley answer to the EV question calls for less silicon

As automakers scramble to make electric vehicles with longer ranges and speedier charging times, the chip industry has a message for them: You’re doing it wrong. Semiconductor companies are urging EV makers to ditch traditional silicon chips and embrace materials that will make cars more efficient, helping ease consumers’ “range anxiety” and someday making recharges as quick as a gas-station fill-up. But there isn’t an agreement yet on which approach to use. Silicon carbide is the front-runner, with gallium nitride emerging as a key contender.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Vietnam Ready To Rock America With New Electric SUV

It's been over three years since we heard about a new automotive company called VinFast. The Vietnamese brand initially showed off a luxurious sedan and SUV that were uniquely styled but actually based on the BMW 5 Series and X5. A lot has happened since then. VinFast revealed a few new electric vehicles at the start of this year, and back in July, the company announced that it had officially opened offices in both North America and Europe. Now, we know more about when we can expect to see the company's first EVs hit the road in the US.
ECONOMY
IGN

Fuel The Revolution

After completing Fire and Fury, Clara will call saying she needs you to meet with a local fisherman named Benito, who can supply boats for the guerrillas. NOTE: Clara will only call as long as you aren’t too close to her, so if you fast travel back to base, make sure to head to the workbench, which is far enough away that she will call.
VIDEO GAMES
anandtech.com

Samsung Foundry: 2nm Silicon in 2025

One of the key semiconductor technologies beyond 3D FinFET transistors are Gate-All-Around transistors, which show promise to help extend the ability to drive processors and components to higher performance and lower power. Samsung has always announced that its first generation GAA technology will align with its ‘3nm’ nodes, with its 3GAE and 3GAP processes. As part of the Samsung Foundry Forum today, some more insight was put into the timeline for the rollout, as well as talk of its 2nm process.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Hundreds of jobs ‘saved’ as Ford chooses Liverpool factory for electric cars

Hundreds of jobs have been saved after Ford chose a factory in Merseyside to build parts for electric cars. The automotive giant has announced plans to sell exclusively electric vehicles in the UK and rest of Europe by the end of this decade. The US manufacturer is now set to revamp a factory in Halewood, Liverpool, to develop electric power units for vehicles. Halewood will be Ford‘s first electric vehicle component in-house assembly site in Europe.The £230m investment is reportedly expected to save about 500 jobs. Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, said it was “excellent news for...
BUSINESS
sciencex.com

Researchers discovered the world's first monolayer silicon carbide: Towards atomic-level semiconductor technologies

Theoretical studies have predicted that 2D SiC has a stable graphene-like honeycomb structure and is a direct band gap semiconducting material. Experimentally, however, the growth of 2D SiC has challenged scientists for decades because bulk silicon carbide is a strong covalently bonded material. Additionally, bulk SiC exists in more than 250 polytypes, further complicating the synthesis process.
CHEMISTRY
Shropshire Star

Huge investment by Ford at Halewood site to make electric vehicle components

Electric vehicle components will be built at the plant, safeguarding hundreds of jobs. Car giant Ford is to invest £230 million in one of its UK factories to make electric vehicle components, giving a huge boost to the motor industry. The company said the plant at Halewood on Merseyside will...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce's Decade-Old Discovery Paying Off Big Time

As mainstream automakers continue to struggle (and come up with creative temporary solutions) through the semiconductor chip shortage crisis, ultra-luxury brands like Rolls-Royce have managed to hold their own. That's mainly because their respective production volume is nowhere close to companies like Ford, Toyota, and Stellantis. Far fewer chips are required. Rolls-Royce typically builds cars to order, meaning it doesn't build anything it can't sell literally right away. But don't think it's just extremely rich old people buying these cars. It's quite the opposite, in fact.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy