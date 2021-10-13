Kevin Wayne Bowling, 36, of Hiawatha, died Thursday, October 6, 2021 in Charleston Area Medical Center. Born May 28, 1985 in Bluefield, he was the son of the late Lewis Daniel Bowling and Kathy Ann Browning Bowling.

Kevin was an interior decorator and enjoyed working in houses. He enjoyed listening to all kinds of music.

Survivors include three brothers, Keith Bowling and John Bowling, Sr. and wife Patricia all of Hiawatha and Lee Bowling of Ohio; and three nephews, James Lewis Bowling, Jonathan Daniel Bowling, Jr. and William Keith Quiros.

There will be no services at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Bailey-Kirk Funeral Home in Princeton. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bailey-kirk.com.