Beckley, WV

Connie Sue Mills Chapman

By Naomi Bowles
 4 days ago

Connie Sue Mills Chapman, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 surrounded by her family after injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Connie was born on February 5, 1947 at Gentrytown, Fayette County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late William Cornelius and Willie Virginia Goins Mills.

Those who preceded her in death was the love of her life for 37 years, Robert Franklin Chapman, Senior and an infant daughter, Vickie Ann Chapman.

Connie Chapman lived most of her life and made her home at Maple Fork, Raleigh County, WV.

Those left to cherish her memory includes her five sons and their families: Mark Alan Chapman; Robert Michael Chapman (Susan); James Paul Chapman (Sally); Billy Gene Chapman (Tammy); Robert Franklin Chapman, Jr. Grandchildren: Robbie Mann, Kellie Randall, Ashley Barton, Tiffany Lowery, Joshua Chapman Great Grandchildren: Cheyenne, Alyssa, Kurt, Cody, River, Peyton and a host of many nieces, nephews and friends. She is also survived by two sisters: Judy Beckett (Dempsey); Regina Mimms (David)

A Celebration of Connie’s life will be held at the Rose and Quesenberry Peace Chapel, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jerry Tyree officiating. Friends may visit with family from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Her sons and grandsons will serve as pallbears.

Private online condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be

directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net.

Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 South Kanawha

Street, Beckley, WV.

Beckley, WV
