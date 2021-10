The fight over the legislative redistricting maps is ongoing in the Ohio Supreme Court, with a few wins already registered for opponents of the new maps. In the three different cases being considered by the state’s highest court, one from the League of Women Voters of Ohio, another from the Ohio Organizing Collaborative and yet another from a group of individual Ohio residents, the focus has been on receiving answers to questions on the process the Ohio Redistricting Commission took in passing the legislative maps, and trading documents on the constitutionality of the maps.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO