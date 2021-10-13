Linda Faye Wriston, age 70, went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2021. Born November 21, 1951, in San Antonio, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Kelly Chisholm.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Herbert “Herby” Wriston and son, Charles Wriston.

Linda was a follower of Jesus, attended Mossy Living Word, loved her family, country, and LSU Football. Linda served our country as a United States Marine.

She is survived by six sons; Michael Wriston (Liz), Robert Wriston (Andrea), Joseph Wriston (Mandy), Phillip Wriston, and Christopher Wriston; one daughter, Stephanie Gilkerson (Frank). She is also survived by many grandchildren whom she treasured deeply.

Services are pending at this time.

Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV.