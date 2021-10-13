CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, WV

Donald Brumfield

By Naomi Bowles
 5 days ago
Born February 8, 2021 in Pineville, WV, he was the son of the late James Edward Brumfield and Glenna Faye Belcher Brumfield.

Donald was a US Navy veteran and served his country in Vietnam. After his service, he worked many years for the WV Department of Highways, from which he retired.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time outdoors. He was a longtime member of Bible Baptist Church in Kopperston.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Devonda Gay Toler Brumfield; his infant twin brother, Ronald Brumfield; two additional brothers, James Nolan Brumfield and David Dean Brumfield; and an infant sister, Nancy Brumfield.

Donald is survived by three sisters, Sheila Smith of Pineville, Charlotte Roller of OH and Peggy Belcher of Pineville; two nieces, Faith Berninger and Glenna Lafferty; a nephew, Michael Belcher; and his dear friend Kelly Sparks.

To send sympathy gifts to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald Brumfield, please visit our tribute store.

