Successful First Public Flight of Volocopter's VoloDrone

electricvehiclesresearch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolocopter's electric heavy-lift drone VoloDrone conducted its first public flight today. Together with the international logistics leader DB Schenker, Volocopter, a pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), demonstrated VoloDrone's seamless integration into the logistics supply chain with an end-to-end cargo transport demonstration. The partners showed their significant progress together since DB Schenker became a strategic investor of Volocopter in early 2020.

www.electricvehiclesresearch.com

