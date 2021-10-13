Successful First Public Flight of Volocopter's VoloDrone
Volocopter's electric heavy-lift drone VoloDrone conducted its first public flight today. Together with the international logistics leader DB Schenker, Volocopter, a pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), demonstrated VoloDrone's seamless integration into the logistics supply chain with an end-to-end cargo transport demonstration. The partners showed their significant progress together since DB Schenker became a strategic investor of Volocopter in early 2020.www.electricvehiclesresearch.com
