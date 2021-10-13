Successful First Public Flight of Volocopter's VoloDrone

The International Space Station was moved out of orbit after a Russian spacecraft unexpectedly fired its thrusters on Friday.“During the Soyuz MS-18 engines testing, the station’s orientation was impacted. As a result, the International Space Station orientation was temporarily changed”, Roscosmos said in a statement.“The station’s orientation was swiftly recovered due to the actions of the ISS Russian Segment Chief Operating Control Group specialists. The station and the crew are in no danger.”The Soyuz module had been docked to the ISS since April when Russian astronaut Oleg Novitsky performed the test, theNew York Times reported. When the test was expected...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO