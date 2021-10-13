CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lala Kent Looks Like A Disney Princess In Would-Be Wedding Gown

Lala Kent shared the never-before-seen photos of what would’ve been her wedding dress. The Vanderpump Rules star and her fiance Randall Emmett canceled their lavish wedding amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Their plans have been on hold ever since. On Tuesday, October 12, Lala took to Instagram to share the snapshots of the custom-made wedding dress she planned to wear during their nuptials.

