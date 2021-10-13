CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVDNR answers frequently asked questions regarding youth hunt

By Tyler Barker
 5 days ago
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – This weekend, October 16-17, is the first official Youth/Senior/Class Q Deer Hunt for the 2021 West Virginia Hunting Season.

The West Virginia DNR is answering some of the most frequently asked questions officers receive regarding the youth hunt:

Q: Can my child harvest an antlered deer?

A: No. The youth day hunt is antlerless only.

Q: Does my child need a license to participate in the youth hunt?

A: Hunters ages 15-17 need to meet the licensing requirements in order to participate in the hunt.

Q: Does my child need a Class N (Antlerless Stamp) to participate in the hunt?

A: No. The Class N stamp is not required for youth day. Any antlerless deer that is harvested does NOT count toward their yearly bag limits.

Q: How does my child check the deer in? Do I check it in under my name?

A: Your child will need an ELS Account to check their harvest in. Go to wvhunt.com and make their account. That account is theirs for the rest of their lives. It is where future license/stamp purchases are made and game is checked. Do NOT, under any circumstance, check their harvests under your name and account.

Q: Since I’m not trying to harvest a deer, do I have to have a license to accompany my child on the hunt?

A: Yes. If your child is 8-14, they MUST be accompanied by a licensed adult who is NOT permitted to carry a gun, bow, or crossbow.

Q: Can seniors participate in this hunt?

A: Yes. If they possess a Class XS license.

For more information, you can visit https://wvdnr.gov/law-enforcement/?fbclid=IwAR18MDvNCTxU9vuXPXB7y85kCHIQhR_dxPyORzS8SdMLw5rIIYYf89WAQv8

