Sumo Cyco released a most excellent new record, Initiation, earlier this year. Since time is a flat circle, nothing matters and our musical attention quickly darts from yesterday’s fresh and shiny thing to today’s, the band’s new video for the previously unreleased track “Sun Eater” provides as good of an opportunity as any to revisit that record. And for those of you who haven’t listened to it yet, an opportunity for you to do that. It’s not for everyone, but for me it’s fun, poppy diversion from my typical daily dose of Brutal-O’s.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO