BJ’s Wholesale Club begins early bird deals ahead of Black Friday

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Once again BJ’s Wholesale Club has historically closed on the holiday to allow team members to enjoy the time with family and friends for the 15th year in a row.

“For more than 15 years, the Thanksgiving holiday has been a day for our team members to spend time with family and friends and have an opportunity to rest and recharge in the midst of the busy holiday season,” said Jeff Desroches, executive vice president, Chief Operations Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We continue the tradition this year by closing our doors on Thursday, November 25 to show our incredible appreciation for our team members’ hard work and dedication, especially during a challenging year like this one.”

BJ’s will re-open on Friday, November 26 at 7 a.m. for Black Friday deals. With the holidays just around the corner early bird deals are starting on November 4 through November 29.

Ways to shop this holiday season at BJ’s Wholesale Club:

in-club shopping

ship to home

same day delivery

in club pickup

curbside pickup

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.