EXCLUSIVE- Bank of England stops closed-door policymaker briefings with banks

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will no longer hold off-the-record briefings between its policymakers and individual private financial institutions, the central bank told Reuters on Wednesday.

The move, a permanent step aimed at improving the transparency of the BoE’s market intelligence gathering operations, comes after growing concern about similar practices at other central banks.

Last month the European Central Bank faced calls to end its closed-door meetings with private firms after its chief economist Philip Lane reportedly disclosed an unpublished inflation forecast at one such event. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)