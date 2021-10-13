CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Top 5 Division 3 Football Games to watch in Week 7

By Damond Talbot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello Justin Berendzen(@jrberendzen on Twitter) here to highlight my favorite division 3 matchups. I expect this to be a very fun matchup these 2 teams each have a very notable wide receivers senior for Hopkins Harrison Wellmann who has 692 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns and Muhlenberg senior Michael Feaster who has 508 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. I would not like being the defensive backs in this game but Hopkins is probably in the better position because they have grad Finn Zechman who has 23 tackles, 3 interceptions and 5 PBUs.

