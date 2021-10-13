CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Here are the highest-paying jobs in the Pittsburgh metro

By Jordyn Hronec
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXBsh_0cPvFlX900
(pixabay.com )

PITTSBURGH — The list of the top 25 highest-paying jobs throughout the Pittsburgh region has changed since a year ago, according to new data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics as of May 2020.

The data, which is the BLS’s annual mean wage data for each profession in the Pittsburgh metro, has the top 25 paying professions all earning more than $120,000 a year.

Read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Judge limits unpaid leave for unvaccinated workers at US lab

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A federal judge has limited the ability for now for the nonprofit running Oak Ridge National Laboratory to place employees on unpaid leave who receive exemptions to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley in Knoxville issued the temporary restraining order Friday barring...
LAW
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
58K+
Followers
73K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy