Holyoke, MA

Holyoke Police investigating shots fired into Walnut Street building

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PIsim_0cPvFg7W00

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police department is investigating several shots fired near the area of Walnut Street and Cabot Street.

Two teenagers arrested for deadly shooting on Walnut Street in Holyoke

On Monday night, Holyoke Police were called to an alley behind 244 Walnut Street for reports of six to seven shots fired. When officers arrived, they searched for any evidence of a firearm being used. Police were able to find several casings and one live round in the area. Detectives were told that the building at 244 Walnut Street had been hit by gun fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gf7dP_0cPvFg7W00
Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department

Police could see several bullet holes in the exterior of the building, as well as several bullet holes in a window of the residence. No injuries have been reported and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone that has information on the shots fired incident is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to 274637 by messaging SOLVE plus your tip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

WWLP

WWLP

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

