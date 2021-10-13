CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US mortgage credit supply boosted by non-QM jumbo loans

By Candyd Mendoza
mpamag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage credit availability increased for the third consecutive month in September as lenders pushed more non-QM jumbo loan products into the market, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. MBA's Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI) edged up 1.5% to 125.6 in September, indicating that lending standards are loosening. Joel Kan, AVP...

www.mpamag.com

