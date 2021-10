Wolfgang Voigt has announced a new album under his GAS alias. On December 3, the ambient artist will release Der Lange Marsch via Kompakt. It’s his third album in the past five years, following 2017’s Narkopop and 2018’s Rausch. The title translates to “The Long March,” and the release is also part of the Wolfgang Voigt exhibition, Werkschau, which opens the same day in Cologne in cooperation with the Jens-Uwe Beyer Galerie. Take a look at the album’s artwork below. Like all Gas albums, it’s a continuous piece of music, and it’s spread out over the length of a 2xLP album. No tracks have been shared from Der Lange Marsch in advance of the album’s December release.

