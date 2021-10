The Philadelphia 76ers continue to engage with teams about potential trades involving Ben Simmons, but it sounds like their asking price is still an issue. The Portland Trail Blazers are among the teams the Sixers have had discussions with, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. CJ McCollum is a player that Philadelphia might want, but the Blazers balked at a proposal from the Sixers. According to Charania, Philly asked for three first-round picks and three draft swaps. The Blazers rejected the offer, and it’s unclear if they even bothered to counter.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO