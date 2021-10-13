CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickens on the run rescued from M25 services

By Darren Cassey
 5 days ago
The chickens were rescued by the RSPCA (RSPCA/PA)

Three chickens have been rescued from a motorway service station following calls from concerned members of the public.

Motorists called the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) after spotting the chickens running loose at Clacket Lane Services on the M25

Rescue Officer Brian Milligan was dispatched to the scene earlier this week. He said: “I was called to Clacket Lane services to reports of three stray chickens running around the petrol forecourt dodging the cars.

After a lot of running around we were finally able to coax them out with a pastry from the shop.

“Sure enough, there was one small bantam and two chicks trying to dodge the cars that were coming and going. I spoke with the manager and they agreed to temporarily close the garage until we could round them up.

“After a lot of running around we were finally able to coax them out with a pastry from the shop, thanks to some help from the public and the staff.”

Following their daring adventure to the petrol station forecourt, the birds were taken into care by the RSPCA and will be rehomed if they are not claimed.

