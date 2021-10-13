CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines’ vaccine mandate program is limited by court

By PETER JEFFREY
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

A federal judge barred United Airlines Holdings Inc. from placing unvaccinated workers with a religious or medical exemption on unpaid leave, as part of its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program for employees. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman issued a 2-page temporary restraining order Tuesday, noting that the two sides in the...

deseret.com

The CDC predicts what will really happen next with COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasted Wednesday that there will be a big drop in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the next four weeks. Per CNN, the CDC forecast suggests there will be 740,000 to 762,000 total reported deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 by Nov. 6. This would be a decline for the third straight week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
theeastcountygazette.com

Employees to be Removed if Unvaccinated Starting November 28

As per the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandates, several companies are now saying that their employees will be banned if they fail to comply with vaccination requirements. On Oct. 14, the Navy released new guidance setting a timeline for removing members who are refusing the COVID vaccine. The Navy first...
PUBLIC HEALTH

