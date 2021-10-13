CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-vaxxers are being mocked by Halloween decorations that feature pro-vaccine messages

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
October is undoubtedly the scariest month of the year but there is something out there a lot scarier than ghosts and ghouls this year: anti-vaxxers.

Well, this year, Halloween fans have found a way to combine this much-celebrated holiday and to mock anti-vaxxers for their scepticism about the Covid-19 vaccines.

Several images and videos from across North America have captured the decorations that are adorning some peoples homes who have chosen to have a joke at the expense of the anti-vaxxers.

One person’s front lawn, pictured by the Twitter account Meanwhile in Canada, shows several gravestones which read “I did my own research”, “Trusted Ivermectin more than Science” and “Believed it was only the flu”.

Another example comes from a TikTok video shared by Linda McAfee that has been viewed more than two million times. The clip shows a group on prop skeletons holding up signs featuring slogans popular with anti-vaxxers such as “I refuse to live afraid” and “government conspiracy.”

In Raleigh, North Carolina, attorney Jesse Jones has made headlines earlier this year for his gigantic 13ft skeleton that wears a sign reading: “Not vaccinated — See you soon idiots.” Jones told FOX 8, “If you are not vaccinated you are not a patriot. You are endangering America because this virus doesn’t play.”

However, not everyone is a fan of these displays. In Park Ridge, Illinois, Ted and Wanita Sigg had their six wooden pro-vaccine tombstones vandalised.

Speaking to ABC7, Ted said: “Right up the street there are signs that say, ‘unmask the children, keep my school unmasked. We all have a right to express our opinion. It doesn’t mean we have the right to destroy someone else’s opinion.”

Whether this manages to sway some opinions or not remains to be seen but at this stage of the pandemic, if people are still refusing free medication to stop a killer disease, then there might be no hope left of getting through to them.

SindyLouWho
4d ago

They Talk about AntiVaxxers and Maskers being Aggressive I find The Pro Vaxxers and Maskers way More Violent

Fartbox
4d ago

That’s odd there the ones dying from it your just giving it to the people that do t want to die from it vaxidiots

