Texas Couple Finds Tiny Chihuahua Hiding In Their Suitcase At Airport

By Anna Gallegos
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Icky the chihuahua was determined to join his owners on their Las Vegas vacation last month.

Jared and Kristi Owens were checking into their flight at the Southwest counter at the Lubbock, Texas, airport on September 26 when the clerk told the couple their suitcase was six pounds too heavy.

The couple opened up their luggage to move some items around, but they quickly discovered where the extra six pounds came from.

"There’s our dog coming out of my boot, coming out of my boot with his head bopping up," Jared told KDBC .

It was Icky!

The couple was at first shocked, but not too surprised because their pup loves to burrow.

“She’s the burrower, that’s what she does. She burrows in clothes, she burrows in, obviously suitcases now," said Jared.

The Owenses are thankful that they found Icky when they did because the chihuahua might not have survived a flight to Las Vegas in a suitcase .

They were also grateful that the Southwest clerk offered to watch Icky while they enjoyed their vacation.

"She went above and beyond and never made us feel, you know, they could have turned us in saying we were trying to smuggle a dog to Vegas or something, and never acted like that. They were extremely gracious," Jared said.

