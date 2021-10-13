CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign, IL

Everything you always wanted to know about Reiki energy healing

smilepolitely.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf one good thing has come out this ongoing pandemic, it's that mental health and chronic pain have come out of the shadows and into the public discourse. And while treatment remains fraught with inequity, lack of access, and highly addictive medications, we are witnessing the beginnings of a paradigm shift towards a more holistic approach. Here in Champaign-Urbana, you may have noticed that along with acupuncture, counseling, meditation, massage therapy, the availability of Reiki energy healing is on the rise. But unlike these other modalities, Reiki is particularly challenging to introduce. Invisible to the naked eye, Reiki requires a bit of faith (with a small f, please) and the willingness to expand one's understanding of the mind-body connection.

smilepolitely.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Urbana, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Urbana, IL
Lifestyle
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign, IL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Urbana, IL
Health
Champaign, IL
Health
City
Energy, IL
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Trump has no idea who Colin Powell really was

The nation is truly saddened by the passing of Colin Powell. A distinguished American leader and trailblazer, I had the great pleasure of meeting Powell on several occasions and even enjoyed a private dinner with him while he was secretary of state. He was unquestionably the most distinguished military officer of my generation, and I greatly admired him. His life had its share of contradictions and ironies, although former President Donald Trump's statement on Tuesday managed to both ignore and mischaracterize what made him such an important figure.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Energy Medicine#Stress
CNN

Travis Barker was 'hands on' with Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring

(CNN) — According to celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, Travis Barker did more than just present Kourtney Kardashian with a massive engagement ring. Schwartz told People magazine the rocker was actively involved in the design of the huge oval shaped diamond which she said is "a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy