Everything you always wanted to know about Reiki energy healing

If one good thing has come out this ongoing pandemic, it's that mental health and chronic pain have come out of the shadows and into the public discourse. And while treatment remains fraught with inequity, lack of access, and highly addictive medications, we are witnessing the beginnings of a paradigm shift towards a more holistic approach. Here in Champaign-Urbana, you may have noticed that along with acupuncture, counseling, meditation, massage therapy, the availability of Reiki energy healing is on the rise. But unlike these other modalities, Reiki is particularly challenging to introduce. Invisible to the naked eye, Reiki requires a bit of faith (with a small f, please) and the willingness to expand one's understanding of the mind-body connection.