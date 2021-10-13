3 No-Carve Pumpkin Decorating Ideas

October means it’s officially time to decorate for Halloween, and if your children are anything like mine, they are in love with pumpkins! My son and daughter point them out on every porch we pass, and they were like kids in a candy store when we visited the pumpkin patch last week. My daughter especially loves the idea of decorating pumpkins, but not only is carving messy and difficult with little ones, but carved pumpkins only last a few days before they start to rot. Here are a few ways you can get in the spirit of the season without ever pulling out a knife or getting stuck elbow-deep in pumpkin innards!