CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

Building your credit: Myths and reality

By Nerd Wallet
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit last year, people were overwhelmed by the logistics of sudden and swift stay-at-home orders. Between school closures, supply shortages and new ways of working, there was little time for much else. As many adjusted their spending habits, they also took the time to think more critically about their finances — and some of the government-mandated credit concessions made monitoring credit an especially good idea.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Paying your mortgage with a credit card: Is it a bad idea?

A mortgage payment is often one of the biggest monthly expenses -- and if you don't pay it on time, you'll get hit with late fees and other penalties. Paying it with a credit card may seem appealing, whether to bridge the gap between paydays or to earn cash back rewards (or both). But paying your mortgage with a credit card is actually a pretty complicated financial maneuver: Many mortgage lenders won't accept credit card payments because of the transaction fees. And some lenders frown on the idea of customers covering one debt with another.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Credit Bureaus#Credit Scores#Nerdwallet#The Harris Poll#Americans
Daily Local News

Busting credit union myths

Although the history of credit unions in the United States dates back more than 100 years to 1909, there is still confusion on what exactly a credit union is, who is eligible to join and how it differs from a bank. Today we’ll bust some of those credit union myths, to gain a better understanding of whether a credit union is the right financial partner for you.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Green Valley News and Sun

Increasing Your Credit Score for a Home Loan or Refinance

With mortgage rates so low, it’s a great time to get a mortgage loan to buy a new home or refinance your current loan. To get approved for a loan, and to get the most favorable interest rate, you need to look like you are a good credit risk. Generally, this means having a score of 640 or higher. Here are specific steps to take to raise your score.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
newmilfordspectrum.com

How to Manage Credit Cards for Your Small Business

Among the many factors that lead to small businesses dying big deaths is a lack of good cash flow and money management. Credit cards can ease the stress. But with so many choices available, which options are the most optimal? Here’s what you need to ask yourself before making this choice.
CREDITS & LOANS
New Pittsburgh Courier

Cracking the credit code: How to raise your score

Shameka J. Bishop, owner of RCA Credit Repair (Facebook Photo) (Michigan Chronicle)—Establishing good credit can make or break adult decisions. Home buying, car shopping, credit card approval and other loans. For many, credit is a foreign concept and maintaining financial stability through credit is hard to reach. The first step in credit management is knowing which tools to use to boost credit scores and strengthen buying power.
CREDITS & LOANS
physiciansweekly.com

How to Check Your Credit Without Hurting It

Many physicians feel as though they just don’t have the time to regularly monitor their credit report. Although identity protection firms can keep an eye on your credit for a fee, you can also check on your own for free; you just have to know where to look. Three credit...
PERSONAL FINANCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Travel Without Worry as Your Credit Card May Offer Travel Insurance?

Simply when many individuals thought the pandemic was over, the COVID-19 delta variant has threatened fall and winter journey plans. However, if you happen to book a visit with a bank card that provides journey insurance coverage, you could recoup a few of your prices. For instance, your card might...
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

Should You Cosign a Credit Card for Your College Student?

Don't make the wrong decision for your child. The Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act (CARD Act) is a federal law that makes it harder for college students to get a credit card. Under the law, students and others under 21 need a cosigner to get a credit card unless they can demonstrate they have sufficient income to repay credit card debt.
COLLEGES
MarketRealist

When Do Student Loans Show Up on Your Credit Report?

After mortgages, student loans have become the largest category of household debt. According to Fed estimates, in Q2 2021, Americans owed $1.73 trillion in student loans. According to the Department of Education, the average student loan debt in 2020 was $35,397, a significant jump from $32,600 in 2019. As many people depend on student loans to fund their education, they have a lot of questions. When do student loans show up on your credit report, and how do they affect your credit score?
PERSONAL FINANCE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
44K+
Followers
33K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy