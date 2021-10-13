Building your credit: Myths and reality

A mortgage payment is often one of the biggest monthly expenses -- and if you don't pay it on time, you'll get hit with late fees and other penalties. Paying it with a credit card may seem appealing, whether to bridge the gap between paydays or to earn cash back rewards (or both). But paying your mortgage with a credit card is actually a pretty complicated financial maneuver: Many mortgage lenders won't accept credit card payments because of the transaction fees. And some lenders frown on the idea of customers covering one debt with another.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO