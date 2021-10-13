CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A dispatch and routing platform to improve deliveries

By Zach Winn, MIT News Office
mit.edu
 6 days ago

More and more people are doing their shopping from home these days, and whether they’re ordering groceries, home office equipment, or Covid-19 tests, they increasingly expect their deliveries to be fast and on time. Companies have struggled to keep up with the rise in orders and expectations. One of their...

news.mit.edu

KXAN

Facebook to hire 10,000 in EU to build ‘metaverse’ platform

Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually but could raise concerns about privacy and the social platform gaining more control over people's online lives.
INTERNET
Electronic Engineering Times

Siemens Enhances Aprisa IC Place-and-Route Platform

Aprisa 21.R1 has achieved major performance and technology advancements, including improvements in runtime and memory footprint reductions. The latest release of Siemens Digital Industries Software’s Aprisa physical design solution has achieved major performance and technology advancements, including dramatic improvements in both runtime and memory footprint reductions. For customers, these enhancements can translate to lower design costs and faster time-to-market.
SOFTWARE
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Accelerator#Mit#Sm#Development Ven
mit.edu

Improving management everywhere

In the Indian state of Karnataka, many smallholder farmers have traditionally sold their products to intermediaries — wholesale traders who turn around and resell the goods for a quick profit. Much of the dealing between farmers and those traders has occurred locally, and farmers do not typically know what should be a “fair” price for their products.
AGRICULTURE
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft tests smarter delivery for Windows 11 update improvements

Microsoft is testing a new method to deliver Windows update improvements starting with Insiders in the Dev Channel running Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22478. The new feature, dubbed Update Stack Package, will deliver improvements to the update experience outside of major OS updates before monthly or feature Windows updates.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Telesat Deploys Routing and Switching Platforms from Ciena

Telesat, one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, is deploying Routing and Switching platforms from Ciena for its Telesat Lightspeed terrestrial backhaul network. Ciena’s advanced routing and switching technology will ensure that Telesat has a modern, cost-effective network that takes advantage of emerging technologies including network functions...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

ReliaQuest releases two capabilities within its XDR platform to improve security operation efficacies

ReliaQuest announced two new capabilities within GreyMatter, its cloud-native open XDR platform: Security Model Index, and Verify. Now with ReliaQuest GreyMatter, organizations can deliver cyber risk metrics, test and validate security controls across their cybersecurity program and take action to continuously improve their risk profile. “Model Index gives security leaders...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Payments Platform Spreedly Teams with Stripe Connect to Improve Onboarding

Spreedly, which is a payment orchestration platform, has said it will offer seamless onboarding to Stripe as part of its partnership with that company. The Stripe Connect platform will allow adoption of better fraud fighting features, along with other value-added services. Joint customers will be able to access access the...
ECONOMY
healthitanalytics.com

Building a Data Analytics Platform to Improve Efficiency, Outcomes

DCHP is a clinically integrated network based in Dayton, Ohio. Within their network, Dayton Children’s has ten independent pediatric practices. Additionally, across those ten practices, six different electronic medical record (EMR) systems are used. “Our partnership with Innovaccer is helping us aggregate data from all of those different EMRs. Looking...
DAYTON, OH
martechseries.com

Online Ordering Platform ‘Dylish’ Offers Lowest Cost Delivery and Take-Out Service – Now Available Nationwide for Restaurants

Dylish helps restaurants save money and promote their brand with a full online package that includes a customized webpage, marketing materials, social media presence, customizable iOS and Android apps, QR codes, tablet and printer, delivery, and everything a restaurant needs to move food from kitchens to satisfied customers. Dylish has an expansive radius of delivery services that they are able to offer because they partner with 3rd party delivery companies. Dylish is available as a series of affordable monthly subscriptions, starting at only $49.
CELL PHONES
bizjournals

Honeywell projects improving market for business jet deliveries

Honeywell International Inc. projects industry-wide deliveries of 7,400 business jets over the next decade, an increase of 1% over its same outlook last year. The company’s Global Business Aviation Outlook, released annually just ahead of the National Business Aviation Association convention, projects that to equate to a market worth $238 billion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

A trainee-based editing service as route to improve scientific communication

Science communication is as important as ever in 2021. Countless examples during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have exemplified the impact of good, and bad, science communication on public health. However, before scientists can be experts in communicating with the public, they must master communicating with each other. Unfortunately, pre- and postdoctoral training in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) does not provide universal, formal training for the types of scientific communication necessary to relay often complex information to other scientists. Although universities provide resources such as writing centers or workshops, most scientists rely on their direct mentors for instruction in scientific communication, creating training deficiencies across early career stages. Further, students that seek additional training may instead focus on science communication, or how to effectively communicate with the public, as opposed to scientific communication with other scientists. To fill this gap and enhance scientific communication, trainees started InPrint, an editing service at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri (WUSTL). The mission, organization, and impact of InPrint are described in an article published this week in Nature Biotechnology1 [https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01077-1].
INDUSTRY
phocuswire.com

Car rental delivery platform Kyte raises $30M for expansion

Kyte, a San Francisco-based startup that connects car rental companies and other fleet providers with customers, has raised $30 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Park West Asset Management and Sterling Road, with participation from new and existing investors including the founders of Flixbus, DN Capital, Amplo, 1984 Ventures, FundersClub, Moving Capital and others.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Neustar Launches Optimizer, A New Closed-Loop Marketing Optimization And Consumer Insights Platform, To Deliver Real-Time Analytics And Improved ROI Across Marketing Mix

Solution leverages the most comprehensive source of consumer identity data, machine learning capabilities, and direct integrations with publishers and platforms across the linear and digital media world. Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, announced the launch of Neustar Optimizer a new closed-loop...
SOFTWARE
healthcareittoday.com

NowRx Launches $73 Million Series C Round on Equity Crowdfunding Platform SeedInvest; Funds Will be Used to Expand Same Day Delivery of Prescriptions and Telehealth Services

Digital health platform’s last equity fundraising round was oversubscribed and raised $20 Million; NowRx has since expanded into additional geographies and launched new telehealth services. NowRx, a provider of same day prescription delivery and telehealth services, today announced that it is now accepting reservations for its $73 million Series C...
SOFTWARE
mobihealthnews.com

Australian consumer health platform Healthengine now offers prescription med delivery

Australian consumer health app Healthengine has partnered with digital pharmacy Chemist2U to offer prescription medicine delivery on its platform. In a media release, Healthengine said prescription delivery provides convenience and time savings to time-poor people who prefer online purchasing. Its more than 3.6 million users can now upload their digital or paper scripts via a website or mobile phone app and get their medicines delivered on the same day.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Validity Invests in Flagship DemandTools Platform for Continual Delivery of Clean, Report-Ready Data

Updates build on DemandTools’ long-standing industry prowess to become the most integrated and adaptable data management platform on the market. Today Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, launched a V release of its flagship DemandTools product. The data quality powerhouse enables organizations to market, sell, and support more effectively by making it easier to continuously maintain clean, accurate, and trustworthy data.
SOFTWARE

