Paddy Moloney, Irish folk musician with The Chieftains, dies at 83
David Matthews, New York Daily News (TNS) Paddy Moloney, the Irish folk musician and leader of The Chieftains, has died at the age of 83. A cause of death was not disclosed. Moloney “made an enormous contribution to Irish traditional music, song and dance…Few people can lay claim to having the level of impact Paddy Moloney had on the vibrancy of traditional music throughout the world. What a wonderful musical legacy he has left us,” the Irish Traditional Music Archive said after announcing the multi-instrumentalist’s death.www.syracuse.com
