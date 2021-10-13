CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Exclusive "Tiny Tim: King for a Day" Documentary Film Screening set for November 18

By Kim Eslinger
Sue McLean & Associates, The Woman's Club of Minneapolis and Sound Unseen Present. Sue McLean & Associates, The Woman's Club of Minneapolis and. present the first in-person Minnesota premiere screening of the new documentary TINY TIM: KING FOR A DAY at the historic Woman's Club, the iconic site of Tiny Tim's last performance and ultimately his last breath. The film is not currently available for streaming, and this will be Minnesotans only chance to see the film on the big screen with a live audience.

