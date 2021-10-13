Exclusive "Tiny Tim: King for a Day" Documentary Film Screening set for November 18

EXCLUSIVE: On November 3, Austin’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will partner with Janus Films to host the coast-to-coast world premiere for a new 4K remastering of Toho International Inc.’s 1954 classic, Godzilla (Gojira). The restoration screening comes on the King of Monsters’ 67th birthday, with others to be presented, in tribute, between November 5th and 11th. Screenings of the original creature feature will be held at over two dozen Drafthouse locations across the U.S., including flagship theaters in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The Godzilla anniversary festivities will continue at select locations from November 5-11, with a double feature comprised of Yoshimitsu...

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO