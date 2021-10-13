CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cost of Living Adjustment

FingerLakes1
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeniors Social Security payments will increase $92 per month after 5.9% COLA increase. Social Security will get a 5.9% Cost of Living Adjustment for 2022. The $92 per month adjustment will be the biggest increase to Social Security benefits in 39 years. It’s all due to inflation, which saw major increases over the last 8 ...

www.fingerlakes1.com

FingerLakes1

How much will a person really get after Social Security COLA increase?

This January over 70 million social security recipients will benefit from a 5.9% raise for their cost of living adjustment. On average a recipient will get $92 more dollars a month. The issue is that inflation is expected to keep going up. So are Medicare premiums. While that $92 dollars...
ITHACA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Social Security, SSI Benefits To See 5.9% Increase To Adjust For Cost Of Living

WASHINGTON (WENY) – Americans who receive Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will see a nearly 6% increase in their benefits next year. The Social Security Administration announced today roughly 70 million Americans will have benefits increase by 5.9%; the adjustment is to account for the cost of living, which has risen over the past year due to inflation resulting in higher prices for goods such as gas and groceries.
BUSINESS
informnny.com

Social Security increase imminent: What the average recipient is going to get

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Social security is going up in 2022 for some 70 million recipients, about $92 on average per month. In January a 5.9% cost of living adjustment is due to take effect for social security recipients. The increase says David Penrose with Benefits Representatives of America, is tied to the consumer price index.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Austin

Bigger Social Security checks could accelerate the timeline toward insolvency

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The Social Security Administration's Wednesday announcement that it was increasing benefits by 5.9% next year was a welcome relief for millions of fixed-income Americans who have been hard-hit by the last year of inflation. While providing a slight buffer to the nation's retirees, it also brought the program even closer to insolvency.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

The Social Security increase is historically big

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income payments will go up 5.9% next year, starting in January. The last time there was a comparable cost of living increase was in 2008. Prices for all sorts of things are notably higher now than they were this time last year. So Alicia Munnell...
BUSINESS
crossroadstoday.com

Social Security cost-of-living adjustment largest in decades as inflation jumps

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic. The COLA, as it’s commonly called, amounts...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden will give around 70M retirees a 5.9% boost in Social Security payments in the biggest cost of living adjustment in 39 years - to keep up with rampant inflation under his administration

Millions of retirees will see a significant boost to their Social Security checks next year after the Social Security Administration (SSA) gave its cost of living adjustment (COLA) the most significant boost in nearly 40 years to keep up with rising inflation. Social Security checks will raise 5.9%, about $92...
INCOME TAX
KTLA

Why Social Security’s annual cost-of-living adjustment will jump next year

Rising inflation has triggered a sizable increase in Social Security’s annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. The Social Security Administration announced the 5.9% COLA on Wednesday after a Labor Department report on inflation during September. Over the last 10 years, the Social Security COLA has averaged about 1.7% annually as inflation remained low. But the economic recovery from the […]
INCOME TAX
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Social Security cost-of-living adjustments also affects current workers

I’m sure you’re already aware of how much more expensive things are today. Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, had its largest print in 30 years at +5.4% two months ago. In the Fall of each calendar year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the next year. For 2022, Social Security recipients may receive the largest COLA increase in 40 years. What about people who are not receiving benefits yet? Do they benefit from these COLA increases? Yes, current workers also receive COLA benefits through a process called indexing. While Social Security recipients receive COLA benefits tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), workers see their wages indexed to bring that year’s earnings in line with current wages.
BUSINESS
news8000.com

Retirees in These 13 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks

Chances are good Social Security benefits will be very important to you in retirement. Obviously, you’ll need to know how much income those benefits will provide so you can make a realistic assessment of whether you’re ready to leave the working world and support yourself without earning wages. Unfortunately, millions...
INCOME TAX
KXLY

Want to Earn $4,194 per Month in Social Security Benefits? Here’s How.

Social Security benefits can be a lifeline in retirement, bridging the gap between what you have saved and what you need to pay the bills. However, the average retiree only receives around $1,500 per month in benefits, according to the Social Security Administration. While that money can go a long way, if you’re depending on Social Security to make ends meet, it likely won’t be enough to cover all of your expenses.
BUSINESS
Quad-Cities Times

This Is the Perfect Age to Claim Social Security

Retirees have a choice to make about when to file for Social Security. Seniors become eligible for retirement income as soon as they turn 62 but can also file for benefits any time between ages 62 and 70. There are pros and cons to starting Social Security at different times,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
NJ.com

Will Social Security recipients get a 4th stimulus check?

While it is unlikely that the general public will get a fourth stimulus check, an influential, non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is trying to persuade Congress to send a $1,400 check to Social Security recipients so they can battle inflation. The Senior Citizens League sent a...
BUSINESS
betheladvocate.com

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Benefits For Approximately 70 Million Americans Will Increase 5.9 percent in 2022

Report by Paula Antolini, October 13, 2021, 5:15PM EDT. Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Information for 2022. Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 5.9 percent in 2022. The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million...
INCOME TAX

