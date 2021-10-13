‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ #9 takes us back to Sacasa’s Greendale
Trigger Warning: This article contains conversations about rape. Along with Mark Waid’s reimagining of the main Archie title, the Archie Horror imprint was instrumental in breathing new life into the Archie brand in the 2010s. The two biggest titles from this era, Afterlife With Archie and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina never got a chance to finish, however, and the two were left on hiatus for years. With Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa finally returns to his Archie Comics roots and continues the tale he left off in 2017.aiptcomics.com
