‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ #9 takes us back to Sacasa’s Greendale

When Covid-19 turned the entire world upside down back in March of 2020, the comic industry was not immune to that global disturbance. Books were delayed, interrupting ongoing narratives while other titles were quietly cancelled or retooled in the wake of these challenges. Children of the Atom by Vita Ayala and artists Bernard Chang, Marcelo Maiolo, Paco Medina and David Curiel feels like the X-book that was most visibly affected by these changes, making the final product that eventually hit shelves in March of 2021 likely a different comic than initially intended. It’s hard to read this collection of issues (which appears to be the entirety of this short-lived book’s run) without wondering what could have been and what was ultimately left on the cutting room floor. Generally, these publishing mishaps result in a subpar book, but even though it was short lived, Ayala ends up leaving a strong set of characters behind and some larger storylines that future writers may pick up and run with.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO