Denver Initiated Ordinance 300: Billionaire-backed Denver ordinance would raise retail cannabis tax by 13%

Salina has always been one of the best places to live in Kansas and the nation. One of the reasons for this is that our citizens have always been involved and have elected competent individuals who 1) care a great deal for Salina, 2) listen to the citizens and 3) make decisions for the best long term that is with the total community in mind. In addition, on almost all issues, there is a lot of information that needs to be reviewed and considered by the elected officials on behalf of the citizens. The ordinance that is being proposed is not good for the citizens of Salina nor is it developed in the citizens' best interests. It is a desire by a small group to take away citizens' best interests for their own interests. Long term, if this ordinance were to pass, it would be detrimental to the citizens and the community of Salina.

SALINA, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO