Grain bin safety emphasized this month
SPRINGFIELD – One of the most dangerous places on a farm are used most often this time of year, grain bins. Illinois has reported the most incidents involving agricultural confined spaces, including grain bins, in 2020. The state also had the most grain-entrapment cases – 10 – in 2020, as documented by the University of Purdue’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program. OSHA has a number of tips to help prevent tragedy, but those are sometimes overlooked by farmers.www.classichits106.com
