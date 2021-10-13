CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston County, IL

Livingston County Health Department offers mammograms free of charge

classichits106.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePONTIAC – The Illinois Breast & Cervical Cancer Program administered by the Livingston County Health Department is assisting women ages 40-64 who do not have insurance attain mammograms free of charge. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the health department is reminding everyone the importance of mammography screenings and diagnostic testing. The LCHD also has Susan G. Komen-funded gas cards available for women traveling to their breast health appointments, including mammogram screenings. According to the CDC, about 255,000 women get breast cancer and 42,000 women die from the disease each year in the USA. Men also get breast cancer, but more rarely, occurring in about 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed.

www.classichits106.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Livingston, IL
County
Livingston County, IL
Livingston County, IL
Government
City
Pontiac, IL
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Trump has no idea who Colin Powell really was

The nation is truly saddened by the passing of Colin Powell. A distinguished American leader and trailblazer, I had the great pleasure of meeting Powell on several occasions and even enjoyed a private dinner with him while he was secretary of state. He was unquestionably the most distinguished military officer of my generation, and I greatly admired him. His life had its share of contradictions and ironies, although former President Donald Trump's statement on Tuesday managed to both ignore and mischaracterize what made him such an important figure.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Health#Breast Disease#Lchd#Cdc
CNN

Travis Barker was 'hands on' with Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring

(CNN) — According to celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, Travis Barker did more than just present Kourtney Kardashian with a massive engagement ring. Schwartz told People magazine the rocker was actively involved in the design of the huge oval shaped diamond which she said is "a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy