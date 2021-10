The United Nations Security Council extended the UN mission in Haiti by nine months on Friday after an 11th-hour compromise was struck between western powers and China. The council passed a resolution extending the mandate by less than the one-year that the United States had sought but more than the six months Beijing wanted. The proposal was passed unanimously by 15 votes to zero. The vote came shortly after 6:00 pm (2200 GMT), just hours before the political mission was due to expire, extending it to 15 July, 2022.

