CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, Galaga and Gorf

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SD6M_0cPv9jeo00

October 13 – Meet Galaga and Gorf!

Gorf is black and white while Galaga is orange.

These brothers are 6 months old and love to play and be held.

They do not have to go together but would do very well together.

If adopted separately, it would be a good idea to have another cat as a playmate.

If you’re interested in these guys you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
allongeorgia.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Spot

This adorable guy is approximately 2 years old and 44 lbs. Spot is up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies. He has also been neutered, and is heart worm negative. He is a loving boy looking for his forever home. Check out the sweet video of him below. Spot is available for...
PETS
B106

Find Your Next Best Friend! Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend

During this pandemic, a lot of us have suffered depression, anxiety, and loneliness. Now the world is opening back up, and getting back out into the world can help with those issues. Of course, there's another way to boost your spirits, and that's by adopting a new furry friend to...
KILLEEN, TX
basinlife.com

Pet of the Week “Tessa” – Ready for Adoption at Klamath Animal Shelter

This week’s pet is dog named ” Tessa “. Tessa is a 2 year old female, black & tan Doberman, she weighs around 60 pounds. Tessa walks well on leash and knows some basic commands like sit, down, and heel. She is a very active girl that will need regular exercise and secure fencing as she likes to go off on adventures without her people. Tessa loves toys, she especially loves destuffing them, and seems to get along with other dogs. When seeing cats she appears a little too interested so a cat free home may be best.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
MIX 106

5 Adoptable Senior Pets in Boise Looking For Their Forever Homes

The sad truth is that most senior pets in shelters often get overlooked because of their age. According to the ASPCA, senior dogs, for example, have a 25% adoption rate, compared to the 60% adoption rate of younger dogs and puppies. However, these animals are just as loyal and loving as younger pets and worthy of finding a good home to live out their golden days.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Cat#The Speak Animal Hospital#Endicott Agway#Wivt
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Frankie

Frankie is looking for the perfect retirement home. This 13-year-old Yorkie would love some humans to worship the ground he walks on and carry him up and down the stairs (or wherever else he'd like to go)!. Frankie does well with other other dogs, cats, all humans gentle enough to...
PETS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Pets of the Week: Mr. Worldwide, Spongebob and Quinn are ready for adoption

Meet Mr. Worldwide, a 3-year-old American bulldog mix who is ready to settle and chill, but can also have spurts of activity. He can pull a bit on his leash, but he’s working on it. He likes rope toys and receiving affection from people. Overall, this boy is a really sweet dog.
PETS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Pets of the Week: Hazelnut, Roxy, Annette and Paulie are ready for adoption

Hazelnut is an adolescent shepherd/husky mix looking for a home. The 3-year-old girl is friendly and seems to have some previous training experience. While at the shelter, she is working on her basic obedience. She may get along with another dog of her size and energy level. Information about Hazelnut:...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Ashley

Ashley is a Pit Bull Terrier mix who is 4.5 years old. Ashley and all her wonderful smiles are just waiting to meet you at Unleashed Pet Rescue!. This sweet girl is loving, crate trained, and clearly knows how to be cute!. She loves her walks, snuggles, snackies, and would...
PETS
basinlife.com

Pet of the Week “Gizmo”..Ready for Adoption from the Klamath Animal Shelter

Gizmo is a 7 month old male, he is a white and orange tabby with short but fuzzy hair, with orange and green eyes. Gizmo’s family said that their landlord would not allow him. They said that he is litter box trained, lived with children as young as 1 year, other cats and dogs. Gizmo is a playful kitty that also loves to be held and give cuddles.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Summit Daily News

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 17

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Cats. ASHE, 6 months, domestic shorthair, tan, neutered male. AUTUMN, 1 year, domestic shorthair,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Register-Guard

Looking for a home: Adoptable pets in Lane County

Judy (pictured) and Sammy (who is white with black patches) are a mother and son pair whose bond can't be broken. Judy is about 2 years old and Sammy is about 1. Even though they are shy at first, once acclimated they are loving and affectionate — purring, following you around and curling up next to you.
LANE COUNTY, OR
MLive

Pets of the week: Two dozen black cats are available for adoption

JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Flower is a 2-year-old female black Labrador retriever and shepherd mix. Flower is fast and loves to run and be outside. She is friendly and seems to like most of her dog neighbors. However, Flower has not learned her basic commands yet or how to walk on a leash, but she could learn to be a fantastic jogging buddy.
JACKSON, MI
redriverradio.org

Pet Dedication Day Post

All Day today is Pet Dedication Day! Call in your pledges and give our phone volunteers your pet dedication, and we'll read it over the air. Online contributors can put their pet dedication into the comments section on the bottom of the donation form. Those that make a minimum donation of $35 or higher may request a Pet Bowl and scarf. Online donors request it in the comment section as well. Veterinarian Kathryn McFadden will join host Wally Derleth on air 4 to 6 p.m. to read the final dedications. Don't forget to post your pet's pictures to facebook or email us at redriverradiomail@gmail.com.
PETS
southgatv.com

Pet of the Day: Spike

CORDELE, GA — Today’s pet has a tough-guy sounding name, but cats seem to be the only ones he has a grudge against…. Meet Spike! He was an owner surrender and is heartworm positive. At 5 years old, he is a bit of an old man. But he’s not a grumpy old man; he seems to get along well with other dogs.
CORDELE, GA
94.1 Duke FM

Pet adoption event begins today

LANSING, MI — The Bissell Pet Foundation is holding a national Empty the Shelters event starting today at animal shelters across the country. The event will be held at the Ingham County Animal Shelter in Mason and the Capital Area Humane Society shelter in Lansing near the airport. The special...
LANSING, MI
iheartoswego.com

Adopt A Pet Today: Cindy Is Very Chatty

Cindy wants your love and she knows how to get it! She's very chatty and would love a chance to sit with a kind human for some nice pets. She's a gentle cuddler and her expressive tail will tell you so. If you are interested in adopting, you can download...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
southgatv.com

Pet of the Day: Jojo

DAWSON, GA — Today’s pet is a 31- flavors mixed dog, and every single flavor is sweet!. A predominantly terrier mix, Jojo was picked up as a stray and not reclaimed. She was pregnant and positive for heartworms. Once she was spayed, the heartworm treatment was begun, and now she is doing very well.
PETS
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

240
Followers
238
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy