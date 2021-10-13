WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, Galaga and Gorf
October 13 – Meet Galaga and Gorf!
Gorf is black and white while Galaga is orange.
These brothers are 6 months old and love to play and be held.
They do not have to go together but would do very well together.
If adopted separately, it would be a good idea to have another cat as a playmate.
If you’re interested in these guys you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.
Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .
