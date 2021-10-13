WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, Galaga and Gorf

October 13 – Meet Galaga and Gorf!

Gorf is black and white while Galaga is orange.

These brothers are 6 months old and love to play and be held.

They do not have to go together but would do very well together.

If adopted separately, it would be a good idea to have another cat as a playmate.

If you’re interested in these guys you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

