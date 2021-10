PERU – A search of the Illinois River for possible clues into the death of a Danville man came up empty this week. The Plainfield Fire Department Dive Team was deployed to the river where the body of 25-year-old Jelani Day was found on September 4th. Authorities say Jelani Day’s identity was confirmed through DNA and other records. Day was last seen on the Illinois State campus on Aug. 24. His car was found in Peru near the YMCA two days later. In a statement by his mother, Carmen Bolden Day, she stated that she believes her son did not put himself in the river. She said on Monday that “My son was murdered and my goal and purpose are to find out what happened and hold those responsible accountable.”

PERU, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO