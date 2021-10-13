CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

‘His words are garbage’: Gabby Petito’s mother responds to Laundrie lawyer statement

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez, Allyson Henning
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYkZ3_0cPv9I1J00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The mother of Gabby Petito fired back at comments made Tuesday by the Laundrie family’s attorney concerning the death of her daughter.

Attorney Steve Bertolino had issued a statement via text, calling Petito’s death a tragedy but doubled down on her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, being only a person of interest in her death.

“While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby, Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise,” Bertolino wrote. “At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him.”

However, Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, rejected his comment.

Gabby Petito was not pregnant, coroner confirms

“His words are garbage. Keep talking,” she wrote in a text to WFLA’s J.B. Biunno .

The back-and-forth comes after a coroner in Wyoming confirmed Petito’s cause of death to be strangulation and the manner of death to be homicide.

At this time, the coroner said Petito was probably killed three to four weeks before she was found.

According to the Petito family attorney, no other statements will be made by the victim’s family until they bring her remains home.

North Port residents were devastated to learn more details surrounding Petito’s death. Sandra Vaughn said her heart sank at learning the news. She visited Gabby’s memorial Monday and has been following her story closely.

Gabby Petito was strangled to death, coroner says

“Gabby’s parents, I am so, so sorry,” Vaughn said. “My heart breaks for you. My heart really breaks for you, and I hope that you can find some kind of peace somewhere, somehow.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
North Port, FL
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Crash in Chesterfield sends two to the hospital

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two Chesterfield drivers are in the hospital after a crash on the 800 block of North Courthouse road. According to a statement from police on Twitter, neither of the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries. Both drivers have been charged, one with failure to yield and the other with driving without a license.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

2K+
Followers
791
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy