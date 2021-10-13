CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isla Fisher leaves fans in disbelief with rare photo alongside husband Sacha Baron Cohen for heartfelt reason

By Hannah Hargrave
Hello Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsla Fisher stunned fans with a photo alongside her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen, on Wednesday and her emotional message left them shocked. The Wedding Crashers actress, 45, posted the snapshot with the Borat star on Instagram as she wished him a happy 50th birthday and her social media followers couldn't believe her tribute.

