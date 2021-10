There’s not too much to say about Nintendo’s OLED Switch. The console upgrade, which costs $50 more than the standard $300 model, is really just that: a $50 upgrade. You shouldn’t expect any more or any less. It’s not a new Switch, it’s by no means the long-awaited Switch Pro, and for those of us who were hoping for a more serious version of the console, with, I don’t know, 4K resolution, a 1080p (minimum!) handheld screen, or even a better D-Pad on the left Joy Con, the OLED does not answer the call.

