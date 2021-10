Good morning! This Friday, there's turmoil in the tech industry, LinkedIn says bye-bye to China, and some red flags to look out for. The rank-and-file runs the tech industry now. If you want to boil down many of the events of the last weeks and months, one thing that unites them all is that employees at tech companies are flexing their individual and collective power more than ever. Even a vocal minority has more ways than ever to make noise and press for change. And instead of worrying about public opinion and business ramifications, bosses are increasingly worried about employee morale above all else.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO