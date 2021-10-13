CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No, that highway sign won't take you to 'Squid Game,' police say. 'It's just directions'

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

A detour to a possible "Squid Game," is in fact, not real.

A sign on a motorway with symbols similar to the ones in "Squid Game" have led to police advising drivers it will not lead them to the deadly tournament.

The Thanes Valley Police in the United Kingdom tweeted a sign with the triangle, square and circle symbol was merely for diversion routes and not the Netflix show.

"Evening all, So, We can confirm that by following this signage from the M4 Junction 5 in @TVP_Slough will not lead you to the popular @netflix series #SquidGame," the TVP tweeted.

"Squid Game" set the internet ablaze after its release on Netflix last month and hit No. 1 in 90 countries. The South Korean horror series features contestants playing multiple children's games to win a huge cash prize at the end.

Costume ideas: 'Squid Game' has taken over the internet. Now, it plans to take over Halloween.

Unceasingly getting calls and texts 24/7: Netflix editing 'Squid Game' phone number scene after woman receives incessant prank calls

The sign on M4, will unfortunately not take you there.

The success of the show has led to endless memes, sparked conversations on dark concepts and a potential takeover of Halloween costumes this year.

Minyoung Kim, Netflix's vice president of content for Asia Pacific, excluding India, told CNN that the fame from "Squid Game" has given confidence in producing shows that will resonate with audiences worldwide.

"Today, Squid Game has broken through beyond our wildest dreams."

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No, that highway sign won't take you to 'Squid Game,' police say. 'It's just directions'

What would happen if the internet crashes in the entire world?

Do you remember the massive Facebook outage that occurred on 4 October 2021? Facebook and its subsidiaries Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Mapillary, and Oculus, became globally unavailable for more than six hours. This was the longest outage that Facebook ever experienced since 2008.
