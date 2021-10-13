CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything We Know About ‘You’ Season 3

By Karla Rodriguez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 3 of You is hitting Netflix on Oct. 15. Fans have been waiting to see what’s next in Joe Goldberg’s chaotic life since Season 2 of the psychological thriller dropped in December 2019. The streamer announced that a third season was in the works in January 2020, and from the looks of it, it’ll be just as gruesome as the last two. You is based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel of the same name, and Season 1 of the series aired on Lifetime in 2018. The network didn’t renew the series, but Netflix picked it up, and it quickly became a hit.

Penn Badgley
Victoria Pedretti
