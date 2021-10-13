Acer’s new ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition laptop uses eye-tracking cameras for a glasses-free 3D display
Acer is finally bringing its glasses-free 3D SpatialLabs tech to a laptop you can buy: the company has officially announced the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition. Announced earlier this year, SpatialLabs combines a suite of hardware and software features. These features include a special stereo camera with two sensors that track your eyes and head, an optical lens on the display that refracts the two slightly different images to your eyes, and rendering software that adjusts the 3D images in real time as you move.www.theverge.com
