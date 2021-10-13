CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'We will rebuild her': Amanda Holden, 50, gives fans a comical glimpse at her hair and make-up regime as she's primped and preened by FIVE helpers backstage

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

As one of Britain's biggest television stars she's often a vision of beauty on the nation's screens.

And Amanda Holden, 50, gave fans a glimpse of her hair and make-up regime as she was primped and preened by a team of five helpers in a picture shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

The actress, who is currently filming scenes in London for Australian soap Neighbours, but didn't say if this was to do with her role, could be seen having a mani-pedi as two assistants went to work on her nails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wyspm_0cPv8nDv00
Luxe: Amanda Holden, 50, gave fans a glimpse of her hair and make-up regime as she was primped and preened by a team of five helpers in a picture shared to Instagram on Wednesday

Amanda could be seen sitting in a blue dressing gown which she left open to the thigh to show off her long slender pins, writing: 'We will rebuild her'.

The Britain's Got Talent judge could be seen having her make-up applied while a man in a red jumper styled her luscious blonde tresses.

The Heart radio host ensured she was comfortable as she wore a single fluffy slipper on the foot that wasn't being tended to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3elFls_0cPv8nDv00
Jet set: Amanda sported a healthy glow after topping up her tan while on holiday in Portugal earlier in the summer

Amanda sported a healthy glow after topping up her tan while on holiday in Portugal earlier in the summer.

Amanda recently landed a role on Neighbours playing the aunt of Jason Donovan's daughter, Jemma, 21.

Channel 5 have released the first look images from set this week after the pair filmed in Waterloo, London, together ahead of the episodes airing in the spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6v9f_0cPv8nDv00
On location: Amanda Holden looked radiant as ever as she stepped onto the set of Neighbours in London alongside her co-star Jemma Donovan, who plays Harlow Robinson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKpd6_0cPv8nDv00
Scene: Amanda told how many passersby thought she and Jemma were actually related as they filmed in the capital

On the show, Jemma's character Harlow will jet to the UK in the hope of figuring out a mystery about her late mother, Prue, who was played by Denise Van Outen.

Between filming scenes, Amanda and Jemma posed for a snap together as they held up the Ramsay St street sign, where the soap is set.

Amanda also revealed that many passersby thought the pair were related in real life.

She said: 'My first day on set was such a fun and surreal experience. If I'd told my 12/13 year-old self I would one-day appear in Neighbours I'd have never believed it!

'So many people were beeping in their cars and passersby assumed that Jemma was my real daughter because we look quite similar! I can't wait to continue the journey of my character Harriet.'

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Amanda gave fans a glimpse at her posh character as she spoke on the phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FN2G9_0cPv8nDv00
Role: Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Amanda gave fans a glimpse at her posh character as she spoke on the phone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwAvd_0cPv8nDv00

'Oh hello operator, Ramsay St please,' she said in an upper crust accent.

Amanda captioned the post: 'Everybody needs good @neighbours Back on set tomorrow with the gorgeous @jemma_donovan'.

She previously said in a statement: 'Like most people in the UK who were around in the late Eighties and early Nineties, I grew up watching Neighbours every single day.

'I was glued to our TV for the wedding of Kylie [Minogue] and Jason [Donovan], while cursing Mrs Mangel [Vivean Gray] and praying that Mike and Jane [Guy Pearce and Jane Harris] would eventually get together! Not to mention all the other greats over the years.

'To now have the opportunity to be a part of such an iconic Australian show is simply fabulous. I can't wait to work with Jemma in London. This feels like a joyous occasion for everyone.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAbGD_0cPv8nDv00
Runs in the family: Jemma is the daughter of Jason Donovan (pictured in 2019) who made a name for himself on Neighbours before launching his singing career 

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Amanda Holden dazzles in off-the-shoulder dress – and wait till you see her shoes!

Another day, another amazing autumnal outfit from Amanda Holden. The star dazzled on Thursday in a slinky off-the-shoulder dress from one of her favourite brands, Reiss. The burgundy bodycon number looked perfect on the Heart Radio presenter, but it was her shoes that stole the show. Amanda could be seen strutting through the studio in a pair of bright red, knee-high boots, and it's safe to say that we are obsessed with her outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Holden
Person
Jason Donovan
Person
Denise Van Outen
Person
Guy Pearce
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Up#Helpers#Backstage#Australian#Channel 5
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen DeGeneres Of 'Acting Interested' Before Hitting Her On Talk Show

Leah Remini guested on Ellen DeGeneres' popular talk show Tuesday and called out the host for her responses, accusing her of "acting interested" before hitting her. During her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the "King of Queens" alum got into the Halloween spirit by quipping the 63-year-old host that "it's normal for a parent to scare the crap out of their kids."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s New Wife Francie Stands By Him As He Updates His Brian Laundrie Search

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife Francie showed her support to the reality star, as he offered an update on his hunt to catch Brian Laundrie. The search is still on for Brian Laundrie, but Dog The Bounty Hunter is taking a step back from his hunt. The 68-year-old reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, put off his honeymoon with his new wife Francie, 52, to try to find Brian, who has a warrant out for his arrest after his fiancé Gabby Petito’s body was found in Wyoming. Dog and Francie posed for photos along with a new interview with The Sun on October 13, where he gave an update on his search.
PETS
Daily Mail

A royal Pre-pregnancy wardrobe! Kate Middleton leads the charge

After 10 years and three children, the Duchess of Cambridge is still slipping into the same outfits she first wore at the start of her royal career. Kate Middleton, 39, dusted off an emerald Erdem coat first worn in 2014 for a visit to Kew Gardens with Prince William yesterday, pairing the statement piece with a short-sleeve fitted lime green jumper and wide-leg black trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
Hello Magazine

Pippa Middleton's stunning dress she wore to brother James' wedding is unreal

The wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James was a beautiful affair. The youngest Middleton offspring married Alizée Thevenet on Saturday 11 September, after postponing their wedding day twice due to the pandemic. The beautiful ceremony took place in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

249K+
Followers
1K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy