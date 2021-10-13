'We will rebuild her': Amanda Holden, 50, gives fans a comical glimpse at her hair and make-up regime as she's primped and preened by FIVE helpers backstage

As one of Britain's biggest television stars she's often a vision of beauty on the nation's screens.

And Amanda Holden, 50, gave fans a glimpse of her hair and make-up regime as she was primped and preened by a team of five helpers in a picture shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

The actress, who is currently filming scenes in London for Australian soap Neighbours, but didn't say if this was to do with her role, could be seen having a mani-pedi as two assistants went to work on her nails.

Luxe: Amanda Holden, 50, gave fans a glimpse of her hair and make-up regime as she was primped and preened by a team of five helpers in a picture shared to Instagram on Wednesday

Amanda could be seen sitting in a blue dressing gown which she left open to the thigh to show off her long slender pins, writing: 'We will rebuild her'.

The Britain's Got Talent judge could be seen having her make-up applied while a man in a red jumper styled her luscious blonde tresses.

The Heart radio host ensured she was comfortable as she wore a single fluffy slipper on the foot that wasn't being tended to.

Jet set: Amanda sported a healthy glow after topping up her tan while on holiday in Portugal earlier in the summer

Amanda sported a healthy glow after topping up her tan while on holiday in Portugal earlier in the summer.

Amanda recently landed a role on Neighbours playing the aunt of Jason Donovan's daughter, Jemma, 21.

Channel 5 have released the first look images from set this week after the pair filmed in Waterloo, London, together ahead of the episodes airing in the spring.

On location: Amanda Holden looked radiant as ever as she stepped onto the set of Neighbours in London alongside her co-star Jemma Donovan, who plays Harlow Robinson

Scene: Amanda told how many passersby thought she and Jemma were actually related as they filmed in the capital

On the show, Jemma's character Harlow will jet to the UK in the hope of figuring out a mystery about her late mother, Prue, who was played by Denise Van Outen.

Between filming scenes, Amanda and Jemma posed for a snap together as they held up the Ramsay St street sign, where the soap is set.

Amanda also revealed that many passersby thought the pair were related in real life.

She said: 'My first day on set was such a fun and surreal experience. If I'd told my 12/13 year-old self I would one-day appear in Neighbours I'd have never believed it!

'So many people were beeping in their cars and passersby assumed that Jemma was my real daughter because we look quite similar! I can't wait to continue the journey of my character Harriet.'

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Amanda gave fans a glimpse at her posh character as she spoke on the phone.

Role: Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Amanda gave fans a glimpse at her posh character as she spoke on the phone

'Oh hello operator, Ramsay St please,' she said in an upper crust accent.

Amanda captioned the post: 'Everybody needs good @neighbours Back on set tomorrow with the gorgeous @jemma_donovan'.

She previously said in a statement: 'Like most people in the UK who were around in the late Eighties and early Nineties, I grew up watching Neighbours every single day.

'I was glued to our TV for the wedding of Kylie [Minogue] and Jason [Donovan], while cursing Mrs Mangel [Vivean Gray] and praying that Mike and Jane [Guy Pearce and Jane Harris] would eventually get together! Not to mention all the other greats over the years.

'To now have the opportunity to be a part of such an iconic Australian show is simply fabulous. I can't wait to work with Jemma in London. This feels like a joyous occasion for everyone.'