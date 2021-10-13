Flannel-Lined Jeans You Can Wear Through Winter

Those silly little skiers or reindeer that used to adorn flannel bed sheets? They might still be out there, but thankfully they’re no longer the sole stuff of designers’ dreams. Though the softness of this heavier fabric remains a comfort during winter’s cooler months, thankfully, today’s designs are, um, less whimsical. Subtle stripes. Herringbone. Vintage-inspired florals. From straightforward neutrals to patterns that can easily stand on their own, here are flannel bed sheets you’re going to want to snap up before the first frost. No matter the size of your bed, these sets have you—wait for it—covered. Scroll down to see the much more modern offerings we came across. Please note: Each flannel sheet set includes two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet, and all prices are for queen-size sets unless otherwise noted.

