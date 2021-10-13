MoMA Names Sarah Suzuki Associate Director, Three Other Leadership Appointees
The Museum of Modern Art, New York, has announced four new appointees to top positions across departments. Sarah Suzuki has taken on the role of associate director; Beverly Morgan-Welch has been named senior deputy director of external affairs; Christy Thompson is the museum’s new senior deputy director of exhibitions and collections; and Nisa Mackie has been appointed the Edward John Noble Foundation Deputy Director of Learning and Audience Engagement. The four women have already stepped into their roles.www.artforum.com
Comments / 0