Museums

MoMA Names Sarah Suzuki Associate Director, Three Other Leadership Appointees

artforum.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Museum of Modern Art, New York, has announced four new appointees to top positions across departments. Sarah Suzuki has taken on the role of associate director; Beverly Morgan-Welch has been named senior deputy director of external affairs; Christy Thompson is the museum’s new senior deputy director of exhibitions and collections; and Nisa Mackie has been appointed the Edward John Noble Foundation Deputy Director of Learning and Audience Engagement. The four women have already stepped into their roles.

www.artforum.com

artforum.com

Meg Onli Appointed Director and Curator of the Underground Museum

Meg Onli has been named director and curator of Los Angeles’s Underground Museum. She arrives from the Institute of Contemporary Art, Philadelphia, where she has worked as an associate curator since 2019. The Los Angeles native will co-lead the institution with director and COO Cristina Pacheco. Pacheco has served on the board of the Underground Museum since 2015, and as interim director and COO since 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
blooloop.com

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) appoints four women to leadership team

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York has announced a host of appointments, adding four women to its leadership team in order to strengthen and reinvigorate it. MoMA has appointed Sarah Suzuki as its associate director, while Beverly Morgan-Welch is taking on the role of senior deputy director of external affairs.
MUSEUMS
unl.edu

Weaver selected as virology center director; Garcia-Ruiz named associate director

Nebraska's Eric Weaver has been named director of the Nebraska Center for Virology. He succeeds Charles Wood, who served for nearly 20 years as the center's founding director. Eric Weaver, associate professor in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s School of Biological Sciences, is the new permanent director of the Nebraska Center for Virology. Hernan Garcia-Ruiz, associate professor of virology in the Department of Plant Pathology, will serve as the center’s new associate director.
LINCOLN, NE
The Guardian

Non-Executive Directors / Associate Non-Executive Directors

The appointment of two non-executive directors and two associate neds could not come at a more important and exciting time for Barnet, Enfield and Haringey NHS Trust (BEH). Each will play a pivotal role in driving our strategy, culture and values, acting as the Trust’s ambassadors in engaging with staff, local communities and a wide range of stakeholders in a ‘whole population’ approach.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Smithsonian Museum#New Museum#The Museum Of Modern Art#Amherst College
thevistapress.com

New Village Arts Names New Managing Director & Associate Artistic Director

New Village Arts Names New Additions to Staff Rae Henderson is New Managing Director, and Joy Jones Named Associate Artistic Director for Education and Community Outreach. Carlsbad, CA—New Village Arts (NVA), North County’s cultural hub, welcomes two new staff members who have just joined the management team. Rae Henderson is the company’s new Managing Director effective October 1, and Joy Jones is the new Associate Artistic Director in charge of education and community outreach, as of September 13.
CARLSBAD, CA
artforum.com

Joan Mitchell Foundation Announces Inaugural Fellows

The New York–based Joan Mitchell Foundation, which earlier this year refocused its funding model to better provide artists with long-term assistance, today announced the inaugural recipients of the Joan Mitchell Fellowship. Fifteen artists working in the fields of painting or sculpture will each receive an unrestricted $60,000 grant, to be disbursed over a five-year span. During that time, recipients will also be given access to such services as private consultations with arts professionals; networking meetings; and programs focused on personal finance, legacy planning, and critical discourse.
CHARITIES
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Jewish poverty, often hidden, common in Brooklyn

Brooklyn has the highest proportion of Jewish poverty in the New York metro area, with more than a quarter of borough Jews “poor or near poor.” And among the groups with a higher proportion of poverty are elderly immigrants from the former Soviet Union, elderly Holocaust survivors (more than half of the metro area’s estimated 38,000 live in Brooklyn), Hasidic and ultra-Orthodox Jews, and the disabled.
BROOKLYN, NY
Lake County Gazette

Vivian Ta named associate editor of psychology journal

Lake Forest College issued the following announcement on Sept. 29. Assistant Professor of Psychology Vivian Ta recently was named associate editor of the academic journal Psychology of Language and Communication. The publication is an international, peer-reviewed scientific journal committed to publishing high quality science in the areas of language and...
PSYCHOLOGY
