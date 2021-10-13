Downtown Festival & Art Show
Nov. 6 – 7 The streets of historic downtown Gainesville will transform into a masterful blend of art, music, and entertainment during the 40th Annual Downtown Festival & Art Show on November 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Described as one of Florida’s premier fine arts festivals, the art show draws 80,000 people to peruse the original artwork of 200 of the nation’s most talented artists, enjoy continuous entertainment on three stages, and delight in a variety of international cuisine and classic festival fare. The festival also features a variety of children’s art activities and a free blues concert the Friday evening before at 7 p.m. The Downtown Festival & Art Show is a great way to start your holiday shopping.arbus.com
