Downtown Festival & Art Show

Sunday, October 24th / The FINN at Touchmark at the Ranch. Tickets: $40.00 includes an Outdoor Reception w/ Live Music, cash bar, and hors d’oeuvres. On Sunday, October 24th, at The FINN at Touchmark, you can view the paintings from the 2021 Prescott Plein Air Arts Festival and have the 1st opportunity to purchase the artworks. Multiple Art Viewings at 2 pm, 3 pm, 4 pm, 5 pm – Award Ceremony at 6 pm. This is a ticketed event with staggered arrival times in which the public will be invited to view, purchase, and judge the works for a People’s Choice Award. Guests are invited to join us on the outdoor patio for appetizers and a cash bar after touring the gallery. Tickets are $40, and available at https://prescott-plein-air-fest-21.eventbrite.com.

