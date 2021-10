Jack Wilshere believes Arsenal will miss Granit Xhaka in the coming months as he praised the passion of the opinion-splitting midfielder.Xhaka is likely to be out until late December after suffering knee ligament damage in the 3-1 victory over Tottenham last month.He had just returned from a three-match ban before being hit by the injury, although he escaped the need for surgery and a longer period on the sidelines.Ever since his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, the Arsenal fanbase has been largely divided on Xhaka.The Switzerland skipper, however, has always retained the faith of his managers and team-mates.He will...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO