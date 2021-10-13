CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

October is National Bullying Prevention Month

By Tina Giuliano
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ML7nG_0cPv8MaQ00

October is National Bullying Prevention Month. According to PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center , one out of five students reported being bullied in 2019. The idea behind bullying prevention month is to spread awareness and strategies to help bring the rate of bullying down.

“Prevention is great, but we have nowhere in the world - and this is a problem all over the world - has been able to eradicate it," Sheri Bauman, a University of Arizona Professor of Counseling, said.

It's a problem that impacts students in school but also adults in the workplace. Bauman said even though institutions and businesses have policies against bullying, it still happens much like it does on the playground.

"It does occur in the workplace, and people often are silent because they're afraid they'll lose their job or that the person will realize they've reported them," Bauman said.

She said bullying includes everything from physical altercations to verbal threats and teasing, as well as cyberbullying.

"One of the things I've learned in my research is that adults respond to the physical bullying, but they kind of dismiss the rest of it," She said. "And the research is pretty clear that that's actually more harmful psychologically."

Bullying has grave impacts on people and Bauman said bullying is often connected with cases of depression and anxiety.

"That's absolutely been found a gazillion times in different studies in different places that those who are involved in bullying, not just the target, have higher rates of anxiety and depression," she said.

But throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, students and adults were working from home. Some researchers believe that bullying continued at the same rate and worried that cyberbullying would increase.

“We certainly know that during the time that the students were online that face to face bullying diminished, it's not clear yet whether cyberbullying increased," Bauman said.

There is one study conducted by professors from Boston University said their datat showed "school bullying and cyberbullying both dropped about 30-40 percent as schools shifted to remote learning in spring 2020."

Bauman said while the data is still being collected and isn't definitive at this point, one thing is clear - the regular bullying was disrupted by the pandemic.

“Bullying is about status and position in the peer groups. It's a hierarchy," she said. "Well, that was disrupted in the pandemic."

Whether it's with children or adults, there are tools and strategies to help.

“One of the few measures to respond to bullying that's been found to be effective is humor," Bauman said.

She said if you say a clever retort back to the bully, especially if those watching find it funny, it helps disarm the bully. There are many resources from apps to school and community programs to help give people strategies to fight against bullying. Bauman said sometimes kids don't want to tell their parents if they are being bullied because their parent's reaction might make them more of a target.

"Sometimes the conversation at home, instead of saying, 'is anybody bullying you or picking on' you say, 'you know, I keep reading about bullying and kids being like, what's it like in your class, what's it like at your school,' so they don't have to personalize it," she said.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has online resource for families that need help against bullying. School districts across southern Arizona like Tucson Unified also have resources for students and families from on campus counselors to events throughout the year.

The National Bullying Prevention Center declared October 20 as Unite Day and encourages people to wear orange to spread the values of inclusion and kindness.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 2

Related
41nbc.com

BCSD trying to prevent bullying in schools and on social media

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Social media changed how we communicate. With the click of a button, we can talk to people we haven’t seen in years. It can be addicting for adults. But for children, it can hurt their development. Bruce Conn, a licensed Therapist at Piedmont Macon, says the artificial...
MACON, GA
KWQC

Pleasant Valley School District kicks off bully prevention month

LeClaire, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley School District started bully prevention month Wednesday with a performance from the Quad City Ballet at Bridgeview Elementary School. The ballet program “Dorothy goes to Oz” highlights the importance of unlikely friendships and the different ways people are special. “This is our wheelhouse....
LE CLAIRE, IA
Salina Post

CAPS doing its part to encourage bullying prevention

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Child Advocacy and Parenting Services (CAPS) is doing its part to spread awareness of the need to replace bullying behavior with kindness. CAPS is home to the Bullying Prevention education program that visits elementary and middle school classes in the surrounding area. Stopbullying.gov...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
cbslocal.com

Defeat The Label Empowers Students to Prevent Bullying in Schools

Southfield (CW50) – Defeat the Label a non-profit organization that is empowering students in classrooms around the globe. Defeat the Label believes that in order to end bullying, power needs to be placed back where it belongs, in the hands of our students. Defeat the Label has several programs that...
SOCIETY
cheektowagabee.com

October brings light to bullying awareness

October is National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month, a campaign to prevent the problem and promote kindness, acceptance, and inclusion. Let’s take this opportunity to understand what bullying is and what we can do as a community to stop it. We live in a time of raised consciousness about the humiliation one person can inflict on another. We’d like to believe […]
SOCIETY
KRMG

Local organizations raise awareness on bullying prevention education

TULSA, Okla. — Counseling and Recovery Services of Oklahoma says two studies show that cyberbullying went down during the pandemic. Experts say this is because bullying starts in person, then usually transitions to the internet and social media. With kids back in the classroom, parents should keep an eye out...
TULSA, OK
WNCT

Wednesday is National Stop Bullying Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — National Stop Bullying Day falls on the second Wednesday in October. It’s a time for school children, their teachers and parents to spend time learning about bullying and recognizing how they can prevent it. October is also National Bullying Prevention Month. If you see something, say...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bullying#University Of Arizona#Pacer
WITN

Step dance team provides bullying prevention mentorship

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Step dancing is about more than just rehearsals, routines, and performances. When the Martin family of Pitt County first moved to the Greenville area, they noticed their son Ethan was having trouble focusing, making friends in school and regulating his behavior. That all changed when...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Newsbug.info

From rock bottom to recovery: Celebrating National Substance Abuse Prevention Month

MONTICELLO — Since 2011, October has been recognized as National Substance Abuse Prevention Month. It’s a time to highlight the vital role of substance abuse prevention in both individual and community health, to remember those who have lost their lives to substance abuse, to acknowledge those in recovery, as well as children, parents, family, and friends supporting them.
HEALTH
KOLD-TV

TUSD highlights student resources during Bullying Prevention month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials at Tucson Unified School District are raising awareness of bullying at school and online and giving parents signs to look out for in the midst of Bullying Awareness month. At southern Arizona’s largest school district, the bullying hotline and online reporting system are its most popular resources.
TUCSON, AZ
Winchester Star

Valley Health offering free 12-month National Diabetes Prevention Program

Valley Health is offering a new session of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, a free, 12-month class designed to help adults who are at risk for developing diabetes and are ready to make lasting lifestyle changes, according to a media release. The group will meet virtually on Mondays from noon-1 p.m. beginning later this month.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Department of Health
newschannel20.com

Free money will be given to people who get the COVID-19 shot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Health providers and community leaders will soon be offering incentives including free money to reach those who are still vaccine-hesitant. The whole point of this vaccine outreach effort is to improve vaccine rates for the lowest vaccinated neighborhoods in the city. It's an effort that Springfield's NAACP has been pushing for months now and hopes to continue.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
goodmenproject.com

A Message From ICU Nurses to the Unvaccinated

Disclaimer: I am not an ICU nurse. I am a collector of stories, a war correspondent. My life’s work is to meet people in the brutal and bloody trenches of their daily lives and to report what I see for those who aren’t present, so they might experience something they may not otherwise be able to. I try to connect people through the affinity of our shared humanity.
RALEIGH, NC
The 74

The Science of Catching Students Up After COVID Learning Loss

Tens of millions of students may now be months or, in some cases, even a full year behind because they couldn’t attend school in person during the pandemic. Significant setbacks are especially likely for the most vulnerable students — kids with disabilities and those living in poverty, who didn’t have a computer, a reliable internet […]
EDUCATION
parkercountytx.com

PARKER COUNTY PROCLAIMS OCTOBER 2021 AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS AND PREVENTION MONTH

Parker County proclaims October 2021 as Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. We call upon Parker County citizens to speak out against domestic violence and support efforts to educate people about healthy relationships centered on respect; support victims and survivors; and support the efforts of victim advocates, service providers, health care providers, and the legal system in working to end domestic violence.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy