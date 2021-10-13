Hype House Season 1 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

For teens and tweens, the notion of a TikTok house needs no introduction. But for those of us over the age of 25, here's the backstory. TikTok houses are actual homes — usually mansions, usually in Los Angeles — where groups of young TikTokers, usually in their late teens or early 20s, live together and create content for the app. According to Kapwing, the first two official TikTok houses were the Hype House and Sway House. Both houses launched some of the platform's biggest stars, like Charli D'Amelio, Noah Beck — whom CNN reported attended Paris Fashion Week in July — and Addison Rae, who starred in "He's All That," Netflix's gender-swapped remake of the '90s classic "She's All That."